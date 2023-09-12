Editor’s note: This is the 513th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
A six-story office building that stood at 702 4th Ave., across the street from the Cabell County Courthouse, was long an important part of downtown Huntington. Over the years, the building had three different names.
First known as the Simms-Keller Building, the brick and steel structure was built by Henry Simms and George W. Keller. Simms was an influential Huntington attorney and Keller was engaged in the oil-producing business. The two men erected the building in 1925 and soon filled it with the offices of coal companies and other businesses.
Founded in 1915, the Pancake Realty Co. was first located in the Miller Building in the 400 block of 9th Street. In 1928, the real estate firm moved to the Simms-Keller Building. In 1940, it relocated to the office it occupies today at 915 5th Ave.
In 1942, the Simms-Keller Building was purchased by Huntington businessman and civic leader J. Hanly Morgan to house the Inland Mutual Insurance Co. in which he was involved. So the structure was renamed the Inland Building.
For a number of years, Medical Arts Supply Co. occupied the first floor of the 4th Avenue building. (Today, Medical Arts is located at 949 6th Ave.)
In 1953, Morgan sold the building to the Kelly-Hatfield Land Co., which used it to house the offices of its Guyan Eagle Coal Co. that had been located in Amherstdale, West Virginia. With the sale, the name of the structure was once again changed, this time to the Kelly-Hatfield Building.
In the 1970s, the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority launched an ambitious reshaping of the city’s downtown, acquiring and leveling many older structures. Among the buildings demolished was the 4th Avenue office building that over the years had carried three different names.
