Scale-model replicas of the ACF Center Flow covered hopper car are retailed to miniature train enthusiasts. These cars carry the logo of the Chessie System and the identifying initials of the Baltimore & Ohio and Chesapeake & Ohio railroads.
Editor’s Note: This is the 486th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In 1962, ACF Industries revolutionized the rail transport of bulk cargoes when it introduced its Center Flow covered hopper car.
Manufactured at ACF’s long-time Huntington plant, the Center Flow car’s construction allowed for easier loading and unloading than previous models. Most of the new cars were used to haul plastic pellets which are made into soft-drink bottles, medicine bottles, trash bags and similar products.
They proved enormously popular with the nation’s railroads, which ordered thousands of them.
On June 16, 1992, ACF celebrated the completion of the 100,000th Center Flow car built at the Huntington plant. The plant’s employees worked that morning, then were given lunch and told to go home and bring their families back for an open house.
ACF President James J. Unger presented a scale model of the car to David Doran, representing Solvay Polymers, which took possession of the 100,000th car just as it did the first Center Flow car built in 1962.
Unger told The Herald-Dispatch that it took about 26 days to build the car and said the plant’s 400 employees were finishing about six cars a day. When the plant was going full steam with two shifts and 1,500 workers, it put out 25 cars a day, he said.
Constructing each Center Flow car required 65,000 pounds of steel, 50 gallons of paint and half a mile of welding wire. The cars weighed 65,300 pounds when empty and hauled 132,400 pounds of cargo.
Huntington’s ACF plant closed more than a decade ago. Its buildings have been mostly demolished to make way for an envisioned redevelopment.
