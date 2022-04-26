Editor’s Note: This is the 441st in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Although largely forgotten today, Huntington once had not one but two companies manufacturing early radios. Serenado brand radios were built by a company located in the Huntington Arcade in the 1000 block of 4th Avenue. Meanwhile, the Air-Ola Radio Co. at 615 16th St. (today’s Hal Greer Boulevard) built radios under the “Just-Rite” name.
Air-Ola was founded by Charles V. Cheuvront (pronounced “Chevront”) and F.W. Root in 1923. The company began in a “buggy garage” in Huntington’s Park Hills section. The building was owned by contractor A.L. Shockey, whose daughter Blanche had married Cheuvront in 1919. Blanche’s parents financed the fledgling venture.
Root was a World War I veteran who had some experience with radio while in the Army. Cheuvront, also a WWI vet, owned a real estate agency and had a gift for sales and marketing. Taking note of the growing popularity of radios, the two men decided they would try their hand at building them.
The company offered two models of its “Just-Rite” radio — a console cabinet model that sold for $250 and a portable radio that cost $133.50.
In an article published in the Winter 2001 issue of Goldenseal magazine, local historian Joseph Platania quoted Cheuvront’s son, Byron T. “Bob” Cheuvront, as saying the company built and sold a total of about 1,000 radios in the three years from 1923 to 1926.
With big companies like RCA and GE soon dominating the retail sale of radios, Cheuvront gave up on manufacturing them but didn’t abandon the radio business. Instead, he turned Air-Ola into a wholesale business that carried various brands of radios. But ultimately the company couldn’t survive the Great Depression.
