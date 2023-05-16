Editor’s Note: This is the 496th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Appalachian Craftsmen Inc. was an economic development project arising from the War on Poverty.
Chartered in 1971 by the Southwestern Community Action Council and the Junior League of Huntington, it provided low-income artisans a means to earn money by making clothing, home decor and stuffed toys. Formed in Lincoln County, the organization later expanded to include residents of Cabell, Wayne and Mason counties. Quilters in Upshur County were included when Mountain Artisans, a local sewing group, closed.
Huntington’s Carter Taylor Seaton was very involved in Appalachian Craftsmen. In an article she wrote for “The West Virginia Encyclopedia,” she explained how the organization worked:
“Sewers who wanted to supplement their family income, but who could not leave home to do so, were provided training, fabric and designs and were paid on a piece-rate basis. Marketing initially followed a sales-party strategy, with a national network of women showing samples of the high-end clothing, quilts, home decorator items and toys in their homes. Orders were filled by the rural artisans and shipped to the buyers. Appalachian Craftsmen also sold nationwide through holiday shows, craft fairs and to gift and clothing boutiques.”
For 10 years, a Huntington shop located on the first floor of the Emmons Apartments on 3rd Avenue provided a local retail outlet. In 1979, a shop opened at the Greenbrier resort and, in 1980, another shop followed at the Homestead resort in Virginia.
Over the years, Appalachian Craftsmen returned almost $500,000 to more than 250 rural women. In 1984, sales sharply declined due to an influx of foreign imports, and the organization ultimately closed in 1988.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.