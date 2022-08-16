Editor’s Note: This is the 457th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — There used to be more than 800 Arthur Treacher’s fish and chips restaurants, including one in Huntington. Today, there’s only one left.
The restaurant chain got its start in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969. It was named for Arthur Treacher (1894-1975), an English character actor typecast as “the perfect butler” for his performances as a butler in several Shirley Temple films and as Constable Jones in Walt Disney’s “Mary Poppins.”
At the time the chain was launched, Treacher was perhaps best known as the announcer and sidekick on Merv Griffin’s popular television show. When interviewed, Treacher refused to comment on whether he had a financial involvement in the restaurants. Regardless, he served as a spokesman for the chain in its early years, underscoring the British character of its food. He would sometimes visit the restaurants in a red double-decker bus like those used in London.
In a 1975 interview, New England franchise vice president M. John Elliott claimed the fish recipe to be the actor’s own, brought over from the United Kingdom, although that seems dubious.
In the 1970s, an Arthur Treacher’s restaurant operated on U.S. 60, next to Harold Frankel’s Holiday Inn.
The chain changed corporate hands a half dozen times and soon was financially struggling. Locations began closing one by one, and ultimately the company was forced to declare bankruptcy.
Today, the only remaining Arthur Treacher’s restaurant is located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Owner Ben Vittoria says it’s survived because its customers value “the taste of a unique product and memories of happier and less complicated times.”
