In the 1970s, an Arthur Treacher’s restaurant operated on U.S. 60, next to Harold Frankel’s Holiday Inn.

Editor’s Note: This is the 457th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — There used to be more than 800 Arthur Treacher’s fish and chips restaurants, including one in Huntington. Today, there’s only one left.

