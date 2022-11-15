Editor’s note: This is the 470th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
BARBOURSVILE — In 1996, a wrecking crew made quick work of demolishing the former Barboursville Junior High School, at one time the oldest active school building in the state of West Virginia.
The building was by no means new when it became home to Barboursville Junior High. It was built in 1850 as the second of two Cabell County Courthouses to be located in Barboursville. In 1887, Cabell County voters approved a measure moving the county seat to Huntington, the growing town founded by railroad tycoon Collis P. Huntington. The former Barboursville Courthouse then became home to a Methodist seminary.
The seminary struggled financially until Fayetteville coal operator Morris Harvey paid off the school’s debt. In appreciation, the institution changed its name to Morris Harvey College. In 1935, the college relocated from Barboursville to Charleston. By this time, Morris Harvey had a number of buildings. Those on the upper end of the campus became a state hospital and, decades later, the state’s only veterans home.
Buildings on the lower end of the campus became the property of the Cabell County Board of Education, with the college’s former administration building used to house Barboursville Junior High. In 1943, a disastrous fire gutted the old building leaving only the thick walls standing. That part of the school had to be rebuilt. Additions enlarging the old school were constructed in 1948 and 1960.
For years, school officials talked about the need to replace the crumbling, overcrowded building. The old school was finally closed in 1994, with students from three junior highs, including Barboursville, moved into the former Barboursville High School, where a 10-room addition was constructed.
The former Barboursville Junior High sat vacant for two years while its fate was debated. Ultimately the Barboursville City Council unanimously voted to demolish it.
