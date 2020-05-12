Editor’s Note: This is the 339th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
UNTINGTON — Automobile seat covers were a specialty at Barrack’s of Huntington, and the company is no doubt best remembered for the thousands of seat covers it sold and installed over the years.
But the busy shop at 237 Washington Ave. also installed and repaired convertible tops, windshields and window glass, exhaust systems, air conditioning units, mufflers and more. Barrack’s had just about anything and everything you needed for your car or truck
The Huntington shop was established in the mid-1950s as a branch of Barrack’s Auto in Charleston. (Established by Dan Barrack and later operated by his son Gary, the long-time Charleston business, which also had a branch in Beckley, closed its doors in March of this year.)
In a 1980 interview with The Herald-Dispatch, Robert F. Johnson said he worked at Barrack’s of Huntington for nearly 20 years before he bought the place.
Johnson said he was hired as a salesman at Barrack’s after he visited the shop in search of a new top for his convertible.
“I came in to buy a convertible top, and they asked for more money than I had, so I argued the price down. They said if I could sell as well as I could buy, they would give me a job,” Johnson said.
Johnson shared ownership at Barrack’s of Huntington with Paul G. Dodson. The business was last listed in the Huntington City Directory in 1988.