Editor’s Note: This is the 433rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
It’s been roughly 100 years since you could book a room at the Blue Sulphur Hotel. The popular Ona resort hotel opened in 1883, was closed in 1910, reopened in the early 1920s but soon was closed again. Long abandoned, it was torn down in the mid-1960s.
In the nation’s early years, “taking the waters” at natural mineral springs was a popular pastime for those who could afford to do so.
When businessman George Adam Floding purchased 35 acres of land on the Ohio River at today’s Blue Sulphur Road, he immediately recognized the business potential of the property, which had a natural mineral spring. In 1883 he built a small hotel to house visitors to the spring.
Later Floding remodeled the hotel and July 4, 1885, he had a fancy grand opening for it. Originally it was named the Floding Springs Hotel but its name soon was changed to the Blue Sulphur Springs Hotel. Business boomed and prompted Floding to add a third floor to his two-story hotel, bringing the total number of rooms to 35.
The tracks of the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway ran between the hotel and the James River & Kanawha Turnpike (today’s U.S 60), and the C&O opened a station to accommodate the hotel’s guests, many of whom came from Virginia’s Tidewater region and from as far down the Ohio as Cincinnati. A wooden bridge carried passengers over the road and into the hotel’s second floor.
The hotel’s business plunged when the C&O rerouted its tracks away from it. Soon it closed its doors. After years of standing empty, the old hotel was sold to Don Chafin, the legendary Logan County sheriff. Chafin remodeled and reopened the hotel, putting his brother-in-law, Walter Frazier of Barboursville, in charge. But before long the hotel again was forced to close.
In 2000, when the old one-lane bridge that carried Blue Sulphur Road across Mud River was replaced with a modern two-lane bridge, the new span was named for Floding.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.