Editor’s Note: This is the 493rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
When an unknown artist did a series of sketches of Huntington business leaders in the 1920s and ’30s, the artist’s drawing of J. Edwin Boothe was included in a paperback collection of the sketches. However, the operator of the Boothe Business School apparently wasn’t well known enough to prevent the artist from misspelling his name on his office door (the drawing lacks the “e” on the end of Boothe’s name).
Huntington City Directories identify Boothe as the school’s principal and his wife, Stella E. Boothe, as a teacher at the school, which opened in 1916 in the Ritter Arcade at 941 4th Ave. The following year, it moved to a three-story building Booth built on the northwest corner of 4th Avenue and 14th Street. An unidentified grocer occupied the building’s first floor, while the school was located on the second and third floors.
In an ad in the 1917 edition of the Marshall College yearbook, Boothe boasted that his was “The only School in West Virginia that has constructed its own building.” The ad proclaimed the school’s “Location, Courses, Work and Teachers” to be “first-class in every respect.”
The building Boothe built is still standing. Over the years the first floor has seen a variety of businesses with the second and third floors housing apartments. City Directories show that the school had moved in 1936 to a building at 5th Avenue and 10th Street and then moved again in 1938 to 1018 6th Ave.
Oddly, both Boothe and his wife died within a few weeks of each other in 1939. She died in January and he died March.
