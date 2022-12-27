The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In 1967, Standard Oil of Ohio announced that it had invested $700,000 to open seven Boron stations in the Huntington area.

 Courtesy James E. Casto

Editor’s note: This is the 476th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

The Huntington area once had a number of Boron brand service stations. All are long since gone.

