Editor’s note: This is the 476th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
The Huntington area once had a number of Boron brand service stations. All are long since gone.
In 1911, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Standard Oil of New Jersey was an illegal monopoly and ordered that the giant company be broken up into 34 different entities, divided primarily by region and activity.
One of the new companies formed as a result of the ruling was Standard Oil of Ohio. After the historic breakup, it operated service stations under the Sohio brand name in Ohio but was prohibited from using the Standard name in other states. In nearby states, including West Virginia, it used the Boron brand name instead, but with an otherwise similar logo.
On July 11, 1967, Joseph D. Harnett of Cleveland, marketing vice president for Sohio, told a Hotel Frederick luncheon the company had invested $700,000 to open seven Boron stations in the Huntington area. Six of the stations, he said, already were open for business and the seventh soon would be. The luncheon was arranged by the Huntington Chamber of Commerce to welcome Boron to the Huntington area.
Harnett described the company’s investment as an expression of “our confidence in the future growth of the community and West Virginia.” He said that since entering the West Virginia market, Boron had opened 16 service stations, most of them in the state’s Northern Panhandle.
In 1968 Sohio and British Petroleum merged. At first, the two companies continued to operate in tandem but ultimately British Petroleum took full control of the merged operations, which were unified under the BP brand name.
By 1991, BP had either closed all Sohio and Boron service stations or rebranded them as BP stations.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.