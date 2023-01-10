Editor’s Note: This is the 478th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In 1921, David Fox of Huntington established the Branchland Pipe and Supply Co. Starting out small, the company would grow to become a recognized leader in the oil and natural gas supply business. Headquartered in Huntington, it also had an office in Paintsville, Kentucky.
David Fox Jr. succeeded his father as the president of Branchland Pipe. He in turn was succeeded by his son, David Fox III.
In 1981, Anglo Energy Ltd., an energy holding company, purchased Branchland Pipe from the Fox family. Not long after that, Anglo Energy sold the Huntington firm to Northern Energy Supply, a subsidiary of New York-based Bastian Industries.
In 1984, the Fox family re-entered the oil and gas supply business by forming Appalachian Pipe and Supply. The new firm located its main office at Hurricane and went on to open branch operations in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
Appalachian Pipe was profitable every month of its existence, even during times of industry-wide downturns. In 1989, it merged with the oil and gas division of Charleston-based McJunkin Corp. to form the largest oil field supply company in the Eastern United States.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.