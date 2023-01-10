The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Branchland Pipe Matchbook.jpg

Branchland Pipe and Supply advertised with matchbooks like this one. The Huntington-based company also had an office in Paintsville, Ky.

 Courtesy of James E. Casto

Editor’s Note: This is the 478th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — In 1921, David Fox of Huntington established the Branchland Pipe and Supply Co. Starting out small, the company would grow to become a recognized leader in the oil and natural gas supply business. Headquartered in Huntington, it also had an office in Paintsville, Kentucky.

