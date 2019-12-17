Editor’s Note: This is the 318th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Irvin Polan Brown owned and operated Brown’s Apparel Inc. in the Hotel Frederick building at 946 4th Ave., for more than 50 years.
Brown was born in 1904 in East Bank, West Virginia. He graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in 1925. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a member of American Legion Post 16, the Elks (BPOE Lodge 313) , B’Nai B’Rith Lodge 795 and the B’Nai Shalom Congregation.
In early 1985, he announced that after 52 years of helping the women of Huntington dress in style, he was closing his shop and retiring.
Charlotte Jones, business manager of the Huntington YMCA, saw Brown’s announcement as the opportunity she had been looking for.
In an interview with The Herald-Dispatch, Jones said she had wanted for some time to get involved again in retail sales “but I never thought I would get the right opportunity.” So she called Brown to discuss things with him, a call that resulted in her purchasing the store’s name and assets.
Jones said she hoped to continue the same high standards of personal service that Brown had established at the long-time store.
According to records in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, Charlotte Jones’ business, C.J. Inc., was dissolved in 1990. Irvin Brown died in 2005. He was 100 years old.