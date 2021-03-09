Editor’s Note: This is the 382nd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — The Burger Chef fast-food restaurant chain began operating in 1954 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and steadily expanded to towns throughout the United States and Canada. At its peak in 1973 it had 1,050 locations, including five in the Huntington area.
Its Huntington area restaurants were located at 2705 5th Ave., 1330 3rd Ave., 116 5th Ave., 6435 U.S. 60 East near Barboursville and 1101 Oak St. in Kenova.
Burger Chef Restaurants offered a double burger, called the Big Shef, and later a quarter-pound hamburger, the Super Shef. Subsequently, they added the Works Bar, where customers added their own toppings to hamburgers.
Today, a burger, some fries, a drink and a toy of some kind are synonymous with the McDonald’s Happy Meal. One might assume that the Golden Arches was the first to offer the iconic idea. Not so. Burger Chef was the first fast-food eatery to come up with the food-toy combination. In 1973, it changed meal time for kiddos forever when it bundled its food with toys. When McDonald’s released its first Happy Meal about six years later, an unhappy Burger Chef sued, charging McDonald’s with stealing the concept. Unfortunately for Burger Chef, its lawsuit was unsuccessful.
Burger Chef was also the first fast-food chain to market what has since become a familiar fast-food staple: the bargain priced burger-fries-and-drink combo meal. Burger Chef dubbed it the “Triple Threat” and initially sold it for just 45 cents.
The five Huntington area Burger Chefs were franchise outlets owned and operated by the Lemle Management Corp., whose creditors forced it into bankruptcy. In 1985 the management company shut down its Huntington area Burger Chefs, leaving their 115 employees jobless.
Meanwhile, the days were numbered for the Burger Chef brand when it was acquired by the Hardee’s chain. A few former Burger Chefs were converted to Hardee’s locations, and the others closed.