The cornerstone for Ceredo-Kenova High School was laid in 1921, and for decades the school was a cornerstone of the two communities.

Editor’s note: This is the 481st in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

Ceredo-Kenova High School is considered to have begun in 1894 with its first graduating class, which had only three graduates. For more than 20 years, all high school courses were taught at Ceredo Grade School. But as the number of students grew, plans were made for a new high school building, which was completed in 1923.

