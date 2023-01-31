Editor’s note: This is the 481st in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
Ceredo-Kenova High School is considered to have begun in 1894 with its first graduating class, which had only three graduates. For more than 20 years, all high school courses were taught at Ceredo Grade School. But as the number of students grew, plans were made for a new high school building, which was completed in 1923.
Over the years, C-K High was known for its talented athletes. In 1916 the school created its first boys and girls basketball teams. In 1921 it established its first football team, the C-K Hornets. They wore old green-and-white uniforms donated by the Marshall College football team. Green and white were soon adopted as the school colors.
In the 1920s, Herald-Dispatch sportswriter Duke Ridgley, describing one of their games, referred to C-K as the “Wayne Wonders.” The name Wonders stuck and replaced the hornet mascot. C-K won its first state football championship in 1928. The school would go on to win 11 football championships, along with championships in basketball, cheerleading and baseball.
In 1998, declining enrollment in schools across Wayne County prompted the closure of C-K High, Vinson High and Buffalo High, with students at the three schools moved to newly constructed Spring Valley High.
C-K’s football stadium and its Wonderdome gymnasium were used for elementary and middle school games, while the C-K Alumni Band kept using the old school’s band room. The rest of the building sat vacant for years.
In 2011, the Kenova Elementary School building on Poplar Street was condemned. So the old high school building was torn down and a new elementary school built in its place. The Wonderdome was saved from demolition after donations were made to restore it. It has since been renamed the C-K Alumni Gym.
C-K High fielded several notable alumni, including singer Michael W. Smith, major league baseball player Donny Robinson and Marshall University President Brad Smith.
