Editor’s note: This is the 416th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In 1893, a group of businessmen founded a new community, Central City, just west of Huntington. They successfully lured a number of factories to their new town by offering them free property on which they could locate. A number of the community’s new factories made wood products.
The Hartzell Handle Co. factory originally was located in Guyandotte, but when it was destroyed in a fire, owner Irvin Hartzell eagerly accepted an invitation to construct his new factory in Central City.
The Beeder Box Co. evolved into the Duncan Box and Lumber Co., a Central City landmark until it finally closed in 2015.
In an era when beer and whiskey were made and sold by the barrel, something was needed to plug the hole in the barrel. The little piece of wood that performed that essential task was called a “bung,” and the Central City Bung Co. fashioned thousands of them. It had an abundant supply of hardwood to work with, along with handy transportation by rail and river.
And in 1894, William Seiber established the Central Veneering Co., which turned timber into hardwood flooring for residences and businesses. Seiber was a popular man in Central City. Elected mayor, he presided over the construction of the little town’s City Hall. (In 1908, when Huntington annexed Central City, the Huntington Fire Department took over the building, using it as its St. Cloud Station. The building is still standing at Madison Avenue and West 14th Street.)
In 1927, the Central Veneering factory at West 15th Street was sold to the Wood Mosaic Co. Wood Mosaic operated a number of factories in the United States and Canada that manufactured wooden mosaic flooring. It was founded in 1883 by Charles E. Rider in Rochester, N.Y. In 1909, it moved its headquarters to New Albany, Indiana. In 1922, it moved again, this time to Louisville, Kentucky, where it later went out of business. According to records in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, Wood Mosaic’s Huntington factory shut down in 1973.
