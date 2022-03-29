Editor’s Note: This is the 437th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — The Chi-Chi’s Restaurant chain, popular for its Tex-Mex food, was founded in 1975 in the unlikeliest of places for a Tex-Mex food chain: downtown Richfield, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. Chi-Chi’s expanded rapidly. By 1995, the chain had grown to 210 locations.
After months of speculation that the chain might be interested in locating on Huntington’s downtown Superblock, ground was broken March 14, 1990, for construction of a Chi-Chi’s on the long-vacant tract. When construction was completed the restaurant became the first business to open on the Superblock.
The new restaurant was an immediate hit. Interviewed by The Herald-Dispatch in March 1991, Assistant Manager Robin Hayden said it was serving about 4,000 people a week — far more than the chain had anticipated.
But the days ahead would prove numbered for both the Huntington restaurant and the Chi-Chi’s chain.
When plans were completed for what became the Superblock’s Pullman Square development, the planners said Chi-Chi’s didn’t fit in with the plan and would have to go. The restaurant chain initially balked at selling out but after lengthy negotiations, agreed to do so. The restaurant closed in April 2003 and was demolished a month later.
The Chi-Chi’s chain filed for bankruptcy in August 2004 and a month later was hit with the largest hepatitis A outbreak in U.S. history, with at least four deaths and 600 other victims sickened. Within a month, the chain was out of business.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.