A 1939 photo of 4th Avenue at 9th Street shows the street’s Christmas decorations and glimpses of Rogers Jewelers, the iconic Keith-Albee sign, Gallaher Drugs, Angel’s clothing store and the Hotel Frederick.
Editor’s Note: This is the 423rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In 1939, the German army marched into Czechoslovakia and next invaded Poland — news that doubtless caused many to worry the fighting might spread, drawing in the United States. And that’s exactly what happened two years later when Japan’s Dec 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor plunged the U.S. into the conflict we now call World War II.
Yet, as Christmas 1939 neared, many people temporarily pushed their war worries aside so they could deal with an important task — completing their holiday shopping lists. In Huntington, that meant one or more trips downtown.
Back then, the city’s downtown had seven — count ‘em, seven — department stores. You could start your shopping at Anderson-Newcomb, Bradshaw-Diehl, The Huntington Store, Montgomery Ward, O.J. Morrison, J.C. Penney or Sears, Roebuck & Co. Or perhaps you wanted to look for a nice blouse for Mom or maybe a new shirt or tie for Dad? If so, you had your choice of a lengthy list of downtown stores that retailed clothing for women, men and children, too.
Many of today’s holiday shoppers will look for a great price on a big-screen TV. In the 1930s, shoppers sought out the biggest and best radio. Star Furniture offered RCA Victor radios, Capitol Furniture was advertising its Philco radios, while Frankel’s Union Store wanted shoppers to know they had “a full line of Majestic radios.”
Today, computers are a popular Christmas gift. In the 1930s, you could buy a Royal portable typewriter at Swan-Morgan Office supplies or maybe a Remington Rand portable at Fetter Furniture. Either would have been a perfect gift for a college-bound son or daughter.
A visit to Toyland at any of several downtown stores might mean Johnny would unwrap an official Red Ryder BB gun on Christmas morning or little Susie would be delighted by her new dollhouse.
That’s the way it was in Huntington at Christmas time in 1939.
