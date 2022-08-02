Editor’s Note: This is the 455th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In 1975, a company called the California Intraocular Lens Co. (CILCO for short), began making artificial lenses to be implanted, replacing an eye’s natural lens after the surgical removal of cataracts.
In 1977, Dr. James R. Cook, a Huntington ophthalmologist, visited the California company, liked what he saw and ended up buying the company and moving it to Huntington.
The doctor said he was interested in manufacturing intraocular lenses for himself and his colleagues because at that time the lenses were very difficult to obtain in the United States.
Today, the company — now known as Alcon Laboratories — is a world leader in intraoptic lenses and related products. It operates two plants at Lesage on W.Va. 2 just up the Ohio River from downtown Huntington. The lenses manufactured at the two Huntington plants and a smaller sister plant in Ireland are used in more than half of the cataract surgeries performed worldwide.
Initially, CILCO housed its corporate staff at an office in the Fairfield Professional Building on Hal Greer Boulevard. In 1985 the corporate staff moved to two floors of a modern building located off 5th Street Road, a building originally built for Ashland Coal Inc.
Today, the 5th Street Road building is home to Mountwest Community and Technical College.
