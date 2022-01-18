Passengers can be seen boarding a Consolidated Bus Lines coach as it makes a stop at Gary, W.Va., then the location of a major coal mining complex owned and operated by U.S. Steel Corp. The photo isn’t dated but appears to have been taken in the late 1930s or 1940s.
Editor’s note: This is the 427th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — From the 1930s to the 1950s, Consolidated Bus Lines, headquartered in Bluefield, served southern West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southwestern Virginia. Its 1,200-mile system extended from Huntington to Roanoke, serving dozens of towns, large and small.
The bus line was founded by James Elliott ‘‘Jack’’ Craft, a native of Breathitt County, Ky., where he was born in 1902. Largely uneducated, Craft migrated to the coalfields of West Virginia to find work in the mines. He worked at different locations throughout the coalfields. In McDowell County he fell in love with one of the era’s great inventions — the automobile.
Capitalizing on that interest, he started out by driving coal company executives on their rounds and in 1921 established a Welch taxi service with a single Model-T Ford. After this proved profitable, he expanded into providing bus service to various coalfield towns. As his business grew, Craft acquired other small bus lines, establishing Consolidated Bus Lines in January 1934.
By 1953, Consolidated employed 337 individuals and operated about 100 buses. In 1952 alone, the company’s buses traveled 5,873,468 miles and carried 7,881,663 passengers.
On Aug. 1, 1956, Craft sold his business to Virginia Stage Lines, a Trailways affiliate. Craft became a Trailways vice president, a post he would hold until his retirement. The same year saw him publish “Wheels on the Mountains,” a volume of autobiography telling of his rise from his native Kentucky.
Craft died in 1969. Shortly before his death he made a substantial donation to the library in Bluefield, which enabled it to construct a new building. The Craft Memorial Library opened in 1974.
Today, inter-city bus service is a thing of the past in southern West Virginia. It had disappeared in most of the region by the early 1970s.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.