Editor’s Note: This is the 397th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In the mid-1980s, downtown’s 4th Avenue became a nightly spectacle of cars, teenagers and beer, as area teens laid claim to it as the perfect spot to go cruising. But some 4th Avenue businesses complained that the partying teens were driving away many of their customers.
Mayor Bobby Nelson’s solution to the problem was to provide the teens with a two-lane paved strip of roadway between 8th and 10th streets on downtown’s long-vacant Superblock. Designated “Cruise Avenue,” the strip of road quickly became a center of controversy.
The roadway’s defenders saw it as a smart move to give teenage cruisers a safe place to meet — and keep them from tying up downtown traffic.
But detractors labeled it “Bruise Avenue,” pointing to frequent reports of fights, along with rampant drinking and drug use. Irate letters to the editor insisted the $7,000 spent to pave the roadway was a silly waste of tax dollars. (Nelson defended the newly paved strip as “an investment in our young people.”) Councilman Bill Taylor even tried unsuccessfully to get his fellow council members to shut it down.
The avenue was officially open from 6 p.m., to midnight on Friday and Saturday nights, but at least a few cruisers from throughout the Tri-State were there every night, regardless of the weather.
Ultimately, site preparation for the construction of Pullman Square on the Superblock wrote an end to the Cruise Avenue controversy.