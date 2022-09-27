Editor’s Note: This is the 463rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — With the arrival of the Great Depression in 1929, millions of workers lost their jobs, almost overnight. When Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as president in 1933, he quickly launched a series of programs aimed at stabilizing the economy and putting jobless Americans back to work.
One of those programs was the Civil Works Administration (CWA), which in less than five months — from November 1933 to March 1934 — provided jobs for 4 million people. Nationwide, CWA workers laid 12 million feet of sewer pipe and built or improved 250,000 miles of roads, 40,000 schools, 3,700 playgrounds and nearly 1,000 airports.
In the Huntington area, the CWA program employed 4,000 men on sewer and road improvements and work at Ritter Park, Marshall College (now University), Spring Hill Cemetery and the Huntington State Hospital.
One of the most important CWA projects was the construction of new sewers on the city’s south side, from 14th Street to West 5th Street. And CWA workers labored alongside State Road Commission crews to improve 5th Street Road, helping speed traffic between Huntington and Wayne.
CWA workers erected a new stone wall around Ritter Park’s popular rose garden, along with a new brick wall and sidewalks on the Marshall campus. A quarry was opened at Spring Hill Cemetery to provide stones for a decorative fence around the cemetery. More than $120,000 was spent on improvements to the buildings and grounds at the State Hospital.
Although the CWA provided much employment, there were critics who said there was nothing of permanent value. Such criticism prompted Roosevelt to end the CWA and replace it with the Work Progress Administration (WPA), which would emphasize projects with long-term value in addition to short-term benefits for the unemployed.
