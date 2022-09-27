The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CWA workers.jpg

One of the most important Civil Works Administration (CWA) projects in the Huntington area was the construction of new sewers on the city’s south side, from 14th Street to West 5th Street.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

Editor’s Note: This is the 463rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — With the arrival of the Great Depression in 1929, millions of workers lost their jobs, almost overnight. When Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as president in 1933, he quickly launched a series of programs aimed at stabilizing the economy and putting jobless Americans back to work.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you