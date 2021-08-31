Editor’s note: This is the 407th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In the 1950s, rock and roll burst on the nation and revolutionized the music scene.
America had never heard anything like it before. Characterized by a heavy beat and simple melodies, it was an amalgam of black rhythm and blues and white country music. While their parents may have hated it, youngsters loved it and flocked to buy rock and roll records. Rock music became the soundtrack of a youthful generation.
And young rock fans in Huntington knew the best place to get their hot hands on the latest rock 45s by Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly and, of course, Elvis was Davidson’s Record Shop at 907 4th Ave.
The little shop was always busy after school let out each day and on weekends was strictly standing room only.
William A. Davidson, who opened the shop in 1957, said the business was the first in West Virginia to sell retail phonograph records as a specialty rather than as a department in a musical equipment or department store.
In 1982, the inventory and fixtures of the popular store were sold to Mr. and Mrs. John Howard of Grayson, Ky., who operated retail record shops in Grayson and Ashland under the name D.J. Records. Initially the Howards operated their Huntington store under the original Davidson’s name.
Later, the store changed hands and ultimately closed.
