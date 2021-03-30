Editor’s Note: This is the 385th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In the 1920s, a young man from the Philippines moved to California and began work as a bellhop. Pedro Flores had learned yo-yo tricks as a young boy. At the hotel, he found that doing tricks with his hand-carved yo-yo always attracted a crowd of curious onlookers. Sensing an opportunity, Flores quit his job and started a company to make yo-yos.
Donald F. Duncan first saw a yo-yo during a business trip to California. Fascinated by what he had seen, he returned a year later and bought Flores’ fledgling company.
Born in Rome, Ohio, Duncan grew up in Huntington. His formal schooling ended after the eighth grade, and he left Huntington in his mid-teens. A talented entrepreneur, he would go on to establish the Duncan Parking Meter Co., which once made 80% of the world’s parking meters.
Beginning in the 1930s, Duncan tirelessly promoted his yo-yo company. With the advent of television in the 1950s, the yo-yo was one of the first toys to be advertised on the new medium. In 1962, the company’s peak sales year, it sold 18 million yo-yos.
Duncan figured that youngsters who could see elaborate yo-yo tricks being done would quickly pester their parents to buy them one. So he dispatched skilled young men to travel from town to town giving yo-yo demonstrations at schoolyards and other spots where kids gathered.
In East Huntington in 1973, a reporter from the Huntington Advertiser interviewed 24-year-old Tom McCoy, who identified himself as one of a dozen or so traveling Duncan Yo-Yo “champions” who were on tour doing informal exhibitions. McCoy said he had just earned a college degree in accounting but was doing the yo-yo tour before settling into a regular job. Showing off what could be done with a yo-yo was “a lot more fun than accounting,” he said.
Ultimately, Flambeau Products of Middlefield, Ohio, bought the Duncan Yo-Yo Co., which is still turning out millions of yo-yos every year.