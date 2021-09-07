Opened by Larry Glick in 1936, Dunhill’s long was one of a half-dozen downtown Huntington stores that retailed fine men’s clothing. In 1964, Huntington businessman George Lambros bought the store and changed its name to Lambros and Sons. The store closed in 1981.
Editor’s note: This is the 408th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In 1936, Larry Glick opened Dunhill’s, a men’s clothing store, at 922-24 4th Ave., in the Hotel Frederick building.
A native of Providence, Glick came to Huntington as a young child and attended Huntington schools. He then went on to earn a degree in business administration from The Ohio State University.
In 1963 Glick sold Dunhill’s but retained managership of the store under a contract with the H.O. Nichols Co. of Toledo, Ohio, which had purchased it. The following year, he left Huntington, moving to the American Virgin Islands, where he accepted a post as director of sales and public relations with the Carib Gas Co. in St. Thomas.
In 1965, he returned to Huntington and was named director of the Downtown Improvement Group (DIG), an organization formed to promote the city. In 1967, he joined the Budd Co., a firm specializing in commercial and industrial design and supply. Later he served as director of the city’s Municipal Parking Board. Glick retired in 1974 and later moved to Hollywood, Fla., where he died in 1982.
In May 1964, Huntington businessman George Lambros purchased the Dunhill’s store from the Nichols Co. and later changed its name to Lambros & Sons.
Lambros and his family operated the store for 17 years, but closed it in March 1981. In an interview with The Herald-Dispatch, he cited several reasons for the closure, including the new competition from the Huntington Mall and the serious illness of his wife, Mary Sue, who had been the secretary/treasurer of the family business. She died a few months after the store was closed.
