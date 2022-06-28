Editor’s Note: This is the 450th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Feb. 2, 1995, was a sad day on the city’s Southside. That’s the day The Herald-Dispatch reported that Dwight’s Drive-in on 8th Street would soon close.
David Messinger, a partner in the popular drive-in restaurant with his father and two brothers, told the newspaper: “It was a matter of economics. Somebody wanted the property worse than we did.” At the time the hot rumor was that Dwight’s was going away to make room for a new bank, and in fact the former First Sentry Bank was soon constructed on the restaurant’s site.
The Messinger family had operated the restaurant, an institution in the neighborhood, since 1963.
People flocked to Dwight’s for the hearty breakfasts, the Husky steak sandwiches, the strawberry pie, the hand-breaded onion rings and the coffee, which many folks swore was the best in town. It wasn’t on the menu but another big attraction was the conversation. Morning, noon and night friends shared the comfortable booths or perched on stools at the counter, talking away.
With the closing of the restaurant, some faithful patrons moved to the other Dwight’s location on 1st Street, a 24-hour eatery operated by the Messingers. But another dark day came in 2003, when the family reluctantly decided to shut the old restaurant rather than renovate it.
The Huntington restaurants may be closed, but there is still a Dwight’s welcoming hungry customers. Carrying on the family tradition, Mike and Vickie Messinger, the third generation of the family, opened their own location at 513 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans, West Virginia.
