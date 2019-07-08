Herald-Dispatch file photo Everyone was all smiles in this 1974 group shot of the managers and owner of shops at the former East Hills Mall. Posing for the camera were, from left, Mrs. Beatrice DeLancy, owner of DeLancy’s Beauty Salon; Mrs. Dorthy B. Neal, part-owner of Neal’s Arts and Crafts; Chris Sowards, manager of Almar Books and Records; Bob Godfrey, president of Tri-State Jewelers; and Cort Andrews, manager of the Revco Discount Drug Center.