HUNTINGTON — In Huntington’s earliest years, the young town’s biggest employer was, logically enough, the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway Co. After all, it was the C&O that gave birth to the city when founder Collis P. Huntington picked out a mostly vacant tract of Ohio River bottomland to be the railroad’s eastern terminus.
In those early decades, the city’s second biggest employer was the Ensign Manufacturing Co. Connecticut businessman Ely Ensign came to Huntington and established Ensign Manufacturing in 1872, just a year after rail tycoon Huntington established the town that carries his name.
Initially the Ensign plant produced only railroad wheels, but in 1881 it began building wooden rail cars. Within a few years, it became one of the largest car building facilities in the United States. That success may have been due at least in part to the efforts of Huntington who, as a major investor in the C&O, the Central Pacific, the Southern Pacific and other railroads, was in an ideal position to “encourage” those lines to buy cars from the Ensign plant.
By 1889, the Huntington plant was building more than 4,000 cars a year, including boxcars, stock cars, gondolas, coal mine cars and even snowplows. In 1899, Ensign was one of 13 independent car builders that consolidated into the American Car & Foundry Co. (ACF). Ely Ensign remained as general manager of the Huntington plant until his death in 1902.
Even as other industries took root in Huntington, the ACF plant continued to play a key role in the city’s economy. John Ensign followed in his father’s footsteps and was manager at ACF until his death in 1932. Although always best known for its rail cars, ACF expanded into other fields and, as a result in 1954, changed its name from American Car & Foundry to ACF Industries Inc.
Production at Huntington’s ACF plant came to a halt a number of years ago. Now, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority has purchased the 42-acre plant property as part of a long-range plan to redevelop the city’s Highlawn neighborhood.