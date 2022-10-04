The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Enterprise Wheel.jpg
Buy Now

A welder at the Enterprise Wheel & Car Corp. on Park Avenue in Westmoreland works on a huge steel hopper to be installed in a coal cleaning tipple.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

Editor’s Note: This is the 464th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — For more than 40 years, Enterprise Wheel & Car Corp. was a busy place, equipped for the custom processing of iron, steel and other metals for a variety of industrial uses.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you