Editor’s Note: This is the 464th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — For more than 40 years, Enterprise Wheel & Car Corp. was a busy place, equipped for the custom processing of iron, steel and other metals for a variety of industrial uses.
Enterprise Wheel & Car was established in 1924 when it located in a cavernous factory building in the city’s Westmoreland neighborhood. The building had been built circa 1917 for the Kyle Smith Aircraft Co. of Wheeling, which manufactured a two-seat biplane aircraft. The Wheeling company became the West Virginia Airplane Co. in 1919 and closed the Huntington factory about that time.
Enterprise Wheel & Car purchased the huge Park Avenue building for the meager sum of $16,000 and started manufacturing mine cars, which long remained a major portion of its business. The company typically employed between 40 and 50 workers although at peak production its workforce could grow to more than 100.
The company remained in business through the Great Depression, World War II and the Korean Conflict before selling to Black Diamond Industries in 1969.
The big building was vacant when the Coalfield Development Corp. acquired it in 2019. Today, Coalfield Development is in the process of using a $7 million federal grant to redevelop the polluted property into a new solar logistics and job training hub.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.