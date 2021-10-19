Editor’s Note: This is the 414th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — When Ralph Wiggins opened his Wiggins Bar-B-Q at 2877 5th Ave., sometime around 1950, it became the third restaurant to occupy that structure.
Around 1946, a restaurant called Karl Kitley’s Merry-Go-Round was the first to use the location. The second, called Knight’s, was operated by Jack Knight, who owned the Huntington Tobacco Market. It was open only a short time.
In 1956, a group of local businessmen purchased the 5th Avenue Wiggins, which continued operating until the mid-1980s.
As its name suggested, barbecue was a popular item on the Wiggins menu, as was the eatery’s chili-flavored spaghetti. The restaurant also quickly became known for its tasty strawberry pie.
Located directly across the avenue from the former Huntington East High School, Wiggins was always crowded with students at lunch time and after school.
In 1957, veteran restaurateur Dave Freeman obtained permission to open a second Wiggins on the 4th Avenue corner across from Marshall’s Old Main. In 1995, the restaurant was sold. The next year, it burned and was not rebuilt. Today, the once-busy corner where it stood is a parking lot.
In 1999, Dave Freeman’s son, Rob, and local businessman Edsel Rollyson teamed up to serve traditional Wiggins barbecue and spaghetti at a new restaurant, Wiggins Central City, which they opened at Madison Avenue and West 14th Street. For a number of years Tascali’s restaurant on U.S. 60 East also served the well-remembered Wiggins fare.
Both Wiggins Central City and Tascali’s are now closed.
