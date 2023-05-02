The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The first Guyandotte bridge, a suspension span, was completed and opened in 1856.

 Vintage postcard courtesy James E. Casto

Editor’s Note: This is the 494th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

Long before rail tycoon Collis P. Huntington arrived on the scene and in 1871 founded the city that would carry his name, the village of Guyandotte was a busy stagecoach stop and an important steamboat landing.

