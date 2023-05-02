Editor’s Note: This is the 494th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
Long before rail tycoon Collis P. Huntington arrived on the scene and in 1871 founded the city that would carry his name, the village of Guyandotte was a busy stagecoach stop and an important steamboat landing.
In 1854, John Laidley, Peter Cline Buffington and a half-dozen other Guyandotte businessmen formed the Guyandotte Bridge Co. and started work on a suspension bridge across the Guyandotte River. The bridge was completed and opened in 1856. Initially the span was a toll bridge, but the county later acquired the bridge and removed the tolls.
In the postcard view of the bridge that accompanies this article, houseboats can be seen tied up on the west bank of the Guyandotte River. The hilltop mansion built by Thomas Buffington can be seen at the center of the postcard.
People often are surprised to learn that Collis P. Huntington never lived in his namesake city. His complex business dealings required that he spend months of time elsewhere. Thus he needed somebody who could be in charge in his absence. He found that man in his brother-in-law, Delos W. Emmons.
Emmons bought the Buffington home. He remodeled and enlarged it, naming it Pleasant View Manor. The once-grand home at Staunton Avenue and 31st Street had various owners over the years. Finally, in 2003, it was demolished to make way for a new building erected by Hospice of Huntington.
In 1907, the original Guyandotte suspension bridge was replaced by a steel truss bridge. The new bridge, which connected Guyandotte with Huntington’s 3rd Avenue, had tracks and overhead wires for the streetcars then operated by the Ohio Valley Electric Railway.
Both the 1907 bridge and a similar steel truss bridge that was erected across the Guyandotte at 5th Avenue in 1926 have long since been replaced by modern concrete spans.
