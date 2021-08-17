Editor’s Note: This is the 405th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Born in Russia in 1886, Roman E. Gissel was the son of a university professor. His father died when he was 9 years old. When he turned 18 he was drafted into the Russian army. He served for three months, and then ran away when he learned that many in the army were plotting a revolution to oust the Czarist government. He fled to Germany, where he learned the meat packing trade.
Gissel came to this country in 1910, where he worked at a Philadelphia packing company. His wife, Paula, had also learned the packing trade in her native Germany. In 1918, the Gissels came to Huntington, where he went to work for the Fesenmeier Packing Co. (When the state of West Virginia enacted Prohibition in 1914, the Fesenmeier family was forced to close their brewery and so turned to meat packing instead.)
In 1920, the husband and wife opened their own tiny business, the Gissel Packing Co. at 720 W. 15th St., with room to slaughter just one steer and one hog. Over the years, the business steadily grew. By the late 1940s, the plant covered seven city lots, had 60 employees and was a half-million dollar enterprise.
The Gissel plant was badly damaged in the 1937 flood and was all but destroyed in a 1947 fire. Both times it was rebuilt bigger and better.
The company produced and marketed a wide variety of beef and pork products under the name of Roman Brand for sliced bacon, bologna and similar items. The company’s refrigerated trucks delivered its products to retailers and wholesalers throughout southern West Virginia.
When Roman Gissel died in 1950, Paula Gissel carried on running the business, one of the few women in America to run such a large meat producing firm. According to records in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, the Gissel Packing Co. went out of business in 1972.
Today, the company’s Roman Brand lard buckets, decorated with a fanciful drawing of dancing pigs, are eagerly sought by can collectors.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.