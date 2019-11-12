Tractor.JPG
Buy Now

Herald-Dispatch file photo The Huntington sales outlet for Gravely tractors was located at 745 7th Ave. from the early 1950s until 1987.

 File photo/The Herald-Dispatch

Editor’s Note: This is the 313th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — In 1911, Benjamin Franklin Gravely began tinkering with an innovative design for a power-driven plow. Using an Indian brand motorcycle engine and a push plow rigged to a single tractor wheel, Gravely constructed his first motor-driven plow, a crude version of the machine that would revolutionize garden cultivation.

Gravely continued to refine his initial design, first in his kitchen and basement and later in a friend’s machine shop.

In 1916, a patent was issued for the Gravely Motor Plow, and by 1922 Gravely had started his own business, the Gravely Motor Plow and Cultivator Co., located in a former tire factory in Dunbar, West Virginia. The machine became so popular that often a year’s worth of motor plows sold in just 90 days.

As the Gravely plow grew in popularity, the company established a network of sales outlets in a number of cities, including Huntington.

Gravely’s Huntington dealership opened in the early 1950s in a small brick building that had been built in the 1920s for Mossman Brothers Building Supplies. Gravely occupied the building at 745 7th Ave. for more than 35 years, until it closed in 1987. In 1937, Ben Gravely retired from the day-to-day management of the company, and his business partner, D. Ray Hall, acquired control.

Hall sold the company to Studebaker in 1960 for a reported $12.5 million. The last Gravely tractor rolled off the Dunbar assembly line in 1968 when the tractor’s production was moved to Clemmons, North Carolina. Today Gravely is owned by a Wisconsin firm, the Ariens Co.

The building that long housed Gravely’s Huntington dealership is still standing and, greatly enlarged, is now home to the Bahnhof restaurant.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.