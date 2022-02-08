Editor’s Note: This is the 430th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
MILTON — Ira J. Harshbarger was born at Barboursville in 1858. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to a farm near Ona and lived there 10 years until moving to Milton. As a youth, he worked on the family farm and after he grew up his father gave him an interest in the farm.
In 1888, when he was 30 years old, he joined his half-brother John in operating a Milton grist mill. Later, John sold his interest to George W. Harshbarger, who was a full brother to Ira.
In March 1903, the business was incorporated as the Harshbarger Milling Co. The corporation’s stockholders were Ira Harshbarger, George Harshbarger, E.E. Harshbarger, C.W. Blackwood and E.M. Burke. Later that year a rail siding was built from the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway to the feed mill.
For decades, the mill, which had a capacity of 150 barrels a day, would be a busy place, receiving shipments of grain from farmers not just in the immediate area but even from distant states.
The mill was by no means Ira Harshbarger’s only business. He organized the Bank of Milton and for many years was its president and largest stockholder. The experts insisted there was no gas or oil to be found south of the Kanawha River. Harshbarger proved them wrong when he organized a gas and oil company and drilled a number of successful wells.
According to records in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, Harshbarger Milling went out of business in 1963.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.