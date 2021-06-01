Editor’s note: This is the 394th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In the 1880s, the Hartzell, Caldwell and Marr Handle Factory on Richmond Street was the largest industry in Guyandotte. Irvin Hartzell, who came to the area from Shepherdstown, was the primary financer of the enterprise.
The handle factory, later renamed Hartzell & Caldwell, employed around 100 workers. In 1888, the Richmond Street factory was destroyed in a large fire. Hartzell soon rebuilt it but in 1896 decided to construct a new factory in Central City. It was one of the five original industries around which Central City was formed.
The new factory, now named the Hartzell Handle Company, was located on the south side of Washington Avenue between West 14th and West 15th streets. The factory used hickory wood to manufacture handles for various tools such as axes, hatchets, hammers and spades.
The Central City factory was just one of at least five Hartzell factories that operated in various West Virginia locales. Products from the other factories were sent to Central City to be finished and then shipped around the country.
In 1901 Irvin Hartzell’s brother Enos, who operated a similar handle factory in Sequatchie, Tennessee, came to Central City and took over management of the factory.
The Central City factory closed in 1913 due to a lack of available hickory timber in the area. The timber industry in West Virginia as a whole experienced a precipitous decline in the 1920s and 1930s as overharvesting left large swathes of the state barren of any forests.
After the factory closed, it was demolished and the property sold. Enos Hartzell chose to stay in Huntington after his family’s company folded. He died in 1966 at the age of 102.