Highlawn Pharmacy.JPG
In 1980, Highlawn Pharmacy was honored for filling its millionth prescription. From left are co-owner Andy Thomas, pharmacists Terry Knight, Frank McClendon and Ralph Powers, with pharmaceutical company representative Ronald Vanover.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

Editor’s Note: This is the 384th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

UNTINGTON — Highlawn Pharmacy, on the southwest corner of 3rd Avenue and 26th Street, was a familiar part of Huntington’s East End for 75 years.

In 1913, the pharmacy was opened by Charles T. Thurmond and James W. Snoddy. Earlier, Snoddy had been a partner in the Newman and Snoddy Drug Co. at 902 7th Ave. In 1915, Harry Grey purchased the store. The Huntington City Directory for 1930 listed its owner as Lucien Reinhart.

The City Directory for 1940 cited Maynard M. Thomas as the owner. He later transferred ownership to his sons, Andy and Bill Thomas.

In 1977, the Huntington Advertiser reported the store was struggling with the question of what to do about “dirty” magazines. Responding to complaints from customers who found the magazines offensive, the store took them out. Then other customers complained that the publications were no longer available. So they were brought back but moved behind the counter. But their sales dropped drastically because they were no longer displayed.

Then co-owner Andy Thomas hit on the idea of sealing the magazines in opaque blue plastic bags with only the titles showing through a clear window. That apparently settled the matter.

In 1980, Highlawn Pharmacy was honored for filling its millionth prescription. Steven D. Arthur and three others purchased the pharmacy in 1983 and in 1998 sold it to the CVS chain. Today, the pharmacy’s former building is home to the Highlawn location of Valley Health Systems.

