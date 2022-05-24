Editor’s Note: This is the 445th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
For years the Post Office used specially equipped railroad cars where clerks could sort mail while passenger trains were chugging along the tracks. By the late 1930s, highways were stretching across America, and the U.S. Post Office Department began to consider creating Highway Post Offices (HPOs), bus-like vehicles designed to operate like the Railway Post Offices (RPOs).
The first HPO entered service on Feb. 10, 1941, traveling a 149-mile route between Washington, D.C., and Harrisonburg, Virginia. Two more HPO routes opened later in the year, one between Indianapolis and South Bend, Indiana, and one between San Francisco and Pacific Grove, California.
The outbreak of World War II interrupted the addition of new routes. After the war ended, HPO service was revived with hundreds of new routes opened.
On April 30, 1956, an HPO route was established between Parkersburg and Huntington.
The interior of the HPOs was very similar to RPOs. Each vehicle could hold about 150 mailbags. To keep the mail safe, there was a locked gate between the postal clerks and the driver (often a hired contractor rather than a postal employee). There were also bars on the windows.
Just as on the RPOs, the HPO clerks sorted the mail while the vehicle was in motion. But while trains moved at a mostly steady pace, HPO clerks had to deal with poor roads, potholes and frequent stops and starts. Their job wasn’t an easy one. The routes themselves were typically less than 150 mile in length to avoid stops for refueling.
But the HPO era proved short. In the 1960s, the Post Office underwent a sweeping reorganization which saw the introduction of ZIP codes and the establishment of sectional centers, which meant HPOs no longer had a role to play.
It’s not known when the Parkersburg-Huntington route was ended, but the last HPO was parked in 1974.
