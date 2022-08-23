The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Barber College2.jpg

The Huntington Barber College opened in 1957 with 24 chairs for customers attracted by the school’s bargain prices for barbering services.

 Vintage postcard courtesy James E. Casto

Editor’s Note: This is the 458th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

UNTINGTON — In 1956, T.G. Rumler, who operated the Wheeling Barber College, decided to expand by opening a similar school in Huntington.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you