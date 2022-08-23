Editor’s Note: This is the 458th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
UNTINGTON — In 1956, T.G. Rumler, who operated the Wheeling Barber College, decided to expand by opening a similar school in Huntington.
The Huntington Barber College opened Jan. 1, 1957, with Rumler as president and his wife, Doris Rumler, as secretary-treasurer. Located at 750 3rd Ave., the spacious school had two dozen chairs. Rumler proudly described it as “West Virginia’s largest (and) most modern school of barbering.”
In a 1958 interview with The Herald-Dispatch Rumler said he had considered a number of other cities before choosing to open the new school in Huntington. What prompted him to select Huntington, he said, was its Tri-State location, meaning the school could attract students from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
In 1959, the National Association of Barber Colleges awarded the Huntington school a Triple A certificate, its highest rating.
In addition to students who enrolled on their own, the school was able to train military veterans under the GI Bill and the rehabilitation programs of the Veterans Administration and the state of West Virginia.
The daily routine for the school’s students included three hours of classroom instruction and five hours of practical training, performing haircuts on patrons attracted by the school’s bargain prices for barbering services. Each student’s work was under the supervision of a licensed instructor.
Forced to relocate in 1971 to make way for Huntington’s downtown urban renewal program, the school moved to 338 Washington Ave. The Huntington City Directory last listed the Huntington Barber College in 1989.
