Editor’s Note: This is the 328th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In 1912, aviator Charles F. Walsh brought his Curtis biplane to Huntington for an exhibition flight. The local newspapers had long heralded his visit and so Walsh drew quite a crowd, eager to pay 50 cents (25 cents for kids) to gawk at him and his strange contraption. “Shucks, there’s no way that thing can fly,” some said. Walsh soon proved them wrong. On May 22, he took off from League Park, an old ball field in the city’s West End, circled a while and then landed. The next day he did it all over again.
When Walsh made his 1912 flight, airplanes were still a novelty, but it didn’t take long for them to become commercially viable. Taking note of that fact, the Huntington Chamber of Commerce formed its first aviation committee in 1922. Initially, the Chamber focused its efforts on developing an airport at Kyle Field on West Virginia Route 2 north of Huntington.
But, as things turned out, Huntington’s first commercial airport wasn’t in West Virginia. It was in Ohio.
In 1929, the Cincinnati-based Embry-Riddle Co. put up $100,000 for construction of an airport in Chesapeake, Ohio. Another $75,000 in funding for the new airport was contributed by the Huntington Chamber of Commerce, the Huntington Bridge Co. (which owned the nearby Ohio River bridge linking Huntington and Chesapeake) and a local aviation boosters club.
An estimated 45,000 people attended the grand weekend opening of the Chesapeake airport in August 1929. The airport served general aviation and operated a flight school. Still in business, it’s today known as the Lawrence County Airpark.
Repeated efforts to attract an airline finally resulted in American Airlines beginning service at the Chesapeake airport in 1938, but the service wasn’t long-lived. In 1945, citing an inadequate runway for its fully loaded DC-3s, American stopped serving the airport.
The Chamber and others long had been arguing that a much larger airport was needed. The Chamber’s aviation committee determined that a Wayne County hilltop about 10 miles west of Huntington was the most feasible site. Land was purchased, construction began and Tri-State Airport was dedicated in 1952.