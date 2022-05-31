Editor’s Note: This is the 446th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUUNTINGTON — John M. McCoach was born Dec. 28, 1866, in Sistersville, West Virginia. He was educated in Sistersville, after which he clerked for a while in one of the local stores.
In 1889, McCoach came to Huntington and first worked for Harvey, Hagen & Co. wholesale grocers. He later left that firm and set himself up in the wholesale fruit business. He soon made a specialty of handling apples, shipping large quantities of them to stores all over the South and even exporting some abroad.
As president of J.M. McCoach & Co. he built Huntington’s first cold storage business at 2nd Avenue and 11th Street. Meanwhile, a competing firm had started building a six-story building at 1301 7th Ave.
When the building was completed, the firm didn’t have enough money to pay for its construction, so it was sold at public auction. McCoach bought it and moved his cold storage business there. Four artesian wells drilled on the property enabled McCoach to manufacture as much as 120 tons of high-quality ice per day.
Depending on the season, the cold storage plant employed between 50 and 75 men in the handling and shipping of apples and other produce.
As a public-spirited citizen, McCoach played an active role in the community. He was a member of Huntington Lodge 128, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, and Huntington Lodge 313, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Still standing after more than 100 years, McCoach’s 7th Avenue building has had several owners since his cold storage company went out of business in 1941. From 1947 to 1959, the General Cigar Co. used the building to manufacture its White Owl brand cigars. In 1962, General Cigar sold the building to Frigid Storage. The former Stone & Thomas department store chain used it as a warehouse for many years. Today the building is home to Watts Brothers Moving and Storage.
