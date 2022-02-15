Editor’s Note: This is the 431st in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Over the years, the Huntington area has been home to a number of dairies — Guyan Creamery, Spring Hill, Tinsley’s, Blatt’s and others.
One of the community’s largest and best-known dairies was the Kennedy Dairy Co, formed by Wallace Kennedy in 1930 when he bought out the former Blue Ribbon Dairy Co.
Originally, the Kennedy Dairy was located at 8th Avenue and 14th Street but as its business grew that building proved inadequate. So in 1937 the company built a large brick building on the southwest corner of 8th Avenue and 12th Street. There it employed 65 people in its plant and offices.
The Borden Co. acquired the Kennedy Dairy in 1941 and went on to operate at the former Kennedy location for more than 50 years.
In the 1960s, Borden’s Huntington plant processed and bottled milk from more than 170 dairy farms in the region. It also manufactured ice cream, which was distributed and sold throughout southern West Virginia. In 1970, the company halted all manufacturing at the building and after that used it solely as a distribution center for products that were trucked in.
In 1985, Borden demolished the old Kennedy Dairy building, saying it was “economically beyond repair.” But the company stayed on in the neighborhood, moving to a new building it had constructed next door. Ultimately, Borden moved out and was replaced for a few years by Broughton Dairy.
Today, all traces of the three dairy firms — Kennedy, Borden and Broughton — have been erased and their former corner location is the site of an Appalachian Power Co. substation.
