HUNTINGTON — The art of brass and bronze founding is an exacting one, requiring painstaking skill and care.
A native of Roanoke, Virginia, William P. Kessler spent nearly 40 years doing foundry work in plants throughout the eastern part of the United States. In 1952, when he decided to go into business for himself, he moved to Huntington and opened Kessler’s Brass Foundry at the Duling Industrial Center at West 16th Street and Virginia Avenue.
The following year the business moved into a larger space at the center and was incorporated.
The foundry’s workers first cast melted metal into ingots. Then they produced a desired part by melting down the ingots and pouring the molten metal into wooden molds that were carefully constructed in various sizes and shapes. After the parts had cooled and were removed from their molds, they went to the plant’s machine shop where lathes were used to finish the pieces to exacting tolerances. Finally, the pieces were sand-blasted or polished and inspected before they were shipped to their customers.
The foundry cast 400,000 pounds of brass, bronze, aluminum and other metals a year, shipping its products to customers in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and other states. The coal mining industry in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky was a major user of Kessler’s products.
The company carried a large stock of semi-finished brass and bronze in sizes commonly used in industry and was able to furnish custom-made tubular or bar stock and brass, bronze and aluminum castings to a customer’s specifications.
According to records in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, Kessler’s Brass Foundry went out of business in 1984.