Editor’s note: This is the 425th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Though seldom read today, John Greenleaf Whittier (1807-1892) was for many years one of America’s most popular poets.
Published in 1856, Whittier’s “Maud Muller” was one of his best known poems. In it he writes about a beautiful maiden by that name. One day, while harvesting hay, she meets a judge from the local town. Each is smitten with the other. The judge thinks that he would like to be a local farmer married to Maud, while she thinks that she would like to be the wealthy judge’s wife.
Neither voices these thoughts, however, and both the judge and the maiden move on. The judge marries a woman of wealth whose love for him is based solely on his riches. Maud Muller marries a young uneducated farmer. Throughout the rest of their lives, each remembers the day of their meeting and remorsefully reflects on what might have been.
Although what prompted them to do so is unknown, the owners of a confectionary in Dayton, Ohio, named their fledgling enterprise the Maud Muller Home Made Candy Co. and used an image of a bonneted maiden as their trademark.
Although best known for its boxes of fine chocolate — creams, toffees and caramels, each nestled in fluted brown paper cup — Maud Muller produced a wide variety of other candies.
The company prospered and by the 1940s had 18 candy stores in 10 cities spread across four states — Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia. The West Virginia stores were in Huntington and Charleston. The Huntington store was located in the Keith-Albee Theatre building, with an entrance from the 4th Avenue sidewalk. The store was one of many downtown Huntington businesses inundated by the record-setting 1937 Ohio River flood.
According to records in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, the candy company’s Huntington and Charleston stores closed in 1967.
