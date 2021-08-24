Editor’s note: This is the 406th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
UNTINGTON — Monroe Elementary School was built in 1924 along the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue. Various improvements were made in the old school over the years, including a new kitchen addition in 1953.
At the end of the 1998 school year, the Cabell County Board of Education closed three elementary schools — Monroe, Jefferson and Johnston — in West Huntington and consolidated their students in the new $4.2 million Central City Elementary.
School officials said the move was essential in view of the three schools’ declining student populations and the deteriorating condition of their old buildings, which had been open for a combined total of more than 230 years.
Speaking at a public hearing on the closure of Monroe Elementary, School Superintendent Richard Jefferson said the building “needs constant repair, the roof needs replaced, there are cracks in the walls, plaster is falling everywhere, the stairway is inadequate and isn’t handicapped accessible.”
For several years now, the Southwestern Community Action Council (SCAC) has operated a Head Start preschool center at the former school building.
