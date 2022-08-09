Editor’s Note: This is the 456th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — For more than 50 years, expert crews from the Mott Core Drilling Co. peered under the ground and told the mining and construction industries what was there.
Mott Core Drilling began its work in West Virginia but over the years worked at sites throughout the United States as well as in Canada and Mexico.
The company was founded by three brothers. B.H. Mott was president, and his two brothers, Blair A. and W.J. Mott, were vice presidents. The brothers were natives of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where they learned the core drilling business from the ground down.
In 1917, the brothers established their own core drilling business in Beckley, W.Va., in the heart of the state’s underground coal fields. In 1932, the brothers moved the business to Huntington, where they located in the 800 block of 8th Avenue. In 1936, they built a large two-story brick building that today houses the headquarters of Cabell County Emergency Medical Services.
At its peak, Mott Core Drilling employed as many as 200 workers, of whom more than 100 were skilled technicians trained by its specialists in the exploration and analysis of underground strata.
In the 1950s, the nation urgently needed to find new sources of uranium for use in adding to its stock of nuclear weapons. Responding to that need, the company conducted extensive core drilling in a number of western states.
According to records in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, Mott Core Drilling went out of business in 1969.
