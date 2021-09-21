Editor’s note: This is the 410th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Clarence Meadows and Mayor Douglas Tomkies were among the dignitaries on hand on Sept. 11, 1948, when Huntington’s new U.S. Naval Reserve Training Center was dedicated.
Located on Jackson Avenue at West 8th Street, the center was built by Huntington’s Neighborgall Construction Co. at a cost of $343,000. The installation of training equipment at the center then brought its total cost to approximately $1 million.
The training center, with 32,000 square feet under roof, was constructed on a two-acre tract of land purchased from the Sylvania Electric Co., which during World War II operated a nearby plant. The building was partitioned into multiple offices and meeting rooms, with most of its rear portion constructed as a maintenance area with roll-up doors.
The center served approximately 400 naval reservists from throughout the Tri-State area. Initially, it also served members of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve but the Marines pulled out in 1964.
Over the years, the center received only minor repairs until 1987 when it got $918,000 worth of renovations, including a new heating and cooling system, along with new interior walls, floors and carpets.
In 2008, the Navy closed its Huntington training center when it moved to a new facility at Red House, W.Va. In 2010, the General Services Administration sold the building at public auction.
