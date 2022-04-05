Editor’s Note: This is the 438th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — While not as large or as glamorous as Huntington’s downtown movie theaters, the city had a number of neighborhood theaters — places where kids could while away a Saturday afternoon watching cartoons and cowboy flicks or a teenage boy could take his best gal. All are long gone, done in by television and drive-in theaters.
The Park Theatre opened at 2018 3rd Ave. in the mid-1930s and closed in the mid-1950s when the building was converted to retail use. Over the decades since, it’s housed a number of different businesses. Today it’s home to Terra Leaf, a recently opened cannabis dispensary.
Constructed at 420 West 14th St. in 1938, the Abbott Theater was named for Darwin E. Abbott, a prominent photographer who operated a nearby photo studio and frame factory. It closed in 1951 and in 1952 was leased to Huntington Community Players, who renovated the building for their stage productions. Unable to afford the aging theater’s many long-needed repairs, Community Players closed it in 1991. The City of Huntington demolished it in 1994.
Opened in 1941, the Beverly Theater drew loyal audiences for the next 30 years. It closed in 1971 when it was sold and converted into a grocery store. In the years since; it’s housed various businesses.
In 1947, businessman Ray Tinsley built the small Waco Theater at 3028 Piedmont Road in the Westmoreland neighborhood. It operated only for only a brief time.
The Westmor Theater on Adams Avenue at West 12th Street opened in the early 1940s and closed in the late 1950s.
Guyandotte’s Mecca Theater was opened at 210 Main St., in the late 1930s. Today, the building houses a glass company.
Surely the city’s earliest neighborhood theater was the Margaret, located on the northwest corner of 8th Avenue and 20th Street. The theater was built in the early 1920s by a local coal magnate, William E. Deegans, who named it in honor of his late wife. The theater came under new ownership and was renamed the Uptown Theater following Deegans’ death in 1944. It closed in the early 1950s. The building currently houses a used appliance store.
