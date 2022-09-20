Editor’s Note: This is the 462nd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — G.C. Nicholson, who operated the Nicholson Furniture Co. in Mansfield, Ohio, grew convinced his business was located on the wrong side of the Ohio River. He decided to move his firm to West Virginia and in 1902 set up shop in Huntington, attracted by the city’s superior transportation facilities and its nearby supply of timber.
Not long after the furniture company relocated to Huntington, C.W. Kendle joined it and before long the firm’s name was changed to the Nicholson-Kendle Furniture Co.
The big Nicholson-Kendle plant, located at 20th Street and 2nd Avenue, employed more than 100 workers in the manufacture of bedroom, kitchen and hotel furniture. In addition it kept a force of salesmen on the road, traveling to retail stores in half a dozen states.
In a 1911 article on the company, The Herald-Dispatch warmly praised Kendle as “a man who seemed to have been born for Huntington. When he came to Huntington, he came to stay — to be a part of the progressive army of men who are laboring to make Huntington better and bigger.”
The Nicholson-Kendle plant needed a great quantity of glass to install on its furniture. To meet that need it organized the Huntington Plate Glass Co. as a subsidiary.
In 1917, Kendle retired from the furniture company and took active charge of the glass company, merging it with the Central Glass Co. In 1922, Nicholson also retired, and management of the furniture company passed to M.J. Whalen and Charles R. Voss.
In 1907, C.L. Ritter and C.W. Watts organized the Empire Furniture Co and opened a factory adjacent to the Nicholson-Kendle plant. The 1929 arrival of the Great Depression hit the furniture industry hard. In 1930, in an effort to cope with the Depression, the two companies merged, forming Huntington Furniture Lines Inc. By 1933, the merged company was bankrupt and out of business.
