The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CW Kendle.jpg

In 1916, an unidentified artist published “Just for Fun,” a portfolio of sketches of leading Huntington businessmen, including C.W. Kendle of the Nicholson-Kendle Furniture Co.

 Sketch courtesy Jerry Sutphin

Editor’s Note: This is the 462nd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — G.C. Nicholson, who operated the Nicholson Furniture Co. in Mansfield, Ohio, grew convinced his business was located on the wrong side of the Ohio River. He decided to move his firm to West Virginia and in 1902 set up shop in Huntington, attracted by the city’s superior transportation facilities and its nearby supply of timber.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you