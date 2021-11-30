An early photo of the O’Neill Machine Shop at its original location at 947 2nd Ave., Huntington, shows owner Thomas O’Neill, seated at the center of the photo, and members of the shop’s crew of workers.
Editor’s note: This is the 420th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — One of the city’s earliest businesses, what would become the O’Neill Machine Shop and Foundry was established in 1886 as a partnership between Thomas O’Neill and George Ingram.
When the two men opened their firm, Ingram was engineer of the city’s first fire engine, and O’Neill was driver of the city’s horse-drawn hose reel.
Ultimately O’Neill became the sole proprietor of the business. Blacksmithing, fabricating, welding and machinery repair and rebuilding constituted the primary work the shop performed. Its metallizing machine was said to be the first installed in the city. Other equipment at the shop included a variety of lathes, drills, mills, planers, presses, shapers, grinders, punches and sheers.
For 71 years, the business operated at its original location at 947 2nd Ave., although eventually doubling its size by expanding into an adjoining building. In 1958, the firm relocated to 837-41 Adams Ave.
On April 1, 1966, the Adams Avenue shop was destroyed in a spectacular fire that raged out of control for more than an hour. The blaze attracted a crowd of more than 1,000 spectators. Fire chief John Gallagher said eight pieces of equipment were sent to the scene, along with 24 on-duty and another 24 off-duty firefighters.
Charles Howard, president of the firm, told The Herald-Dispatch three machines valued at $50,000 each were lost in the fire, along with the two buildings and considerable inventory of other equipment. Total damage from the fire initially was estimated at $500,000 but later was scaled back to $375,000.
