Editor’s Note: This is the 376th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — The 15-story West Virginia Building at 4th Avenue and 9th Street was an impressive structure when it was built in 1924. It was then the tallest building in West Virginia, and it remains the tallest in Huntington.
But years of neglect had taken a toll on the once-grand building by the time Huntington businessman Huey Perry and his partners — his brother Mervil and Jeff Monroe — acquired it in 1981. They bought the building at a bargain price of $500,000 but spent far more than that restoring it — including $700,000 to design, build and furnish a fancy restaurant on the top floor. The partners named their new restaurant Permons, a contraction of their names.
Perched high above downtown Huntington, Permons offered spectacular views. A projecting terrace was built on the river side of the building, giving diners seated there the feeling of floating in mid-air. Enclosed in glass, the terrace offered a spectacular view of the landscape below.
Diners arriving at Permons were greeted by a doorman and a valet who took their cars off to a nearby parking lot. Then an elevator whisked them up to the restaurant, where the tables were set with custom-designed plates, hand-blown West Virginia glassware and other elegant touches. The extensive menu offered only the finest in food and drink. Pianist Allen Stotler played in the evenings and at Sunday brunch.
Permons closed in 1986. “It was an extraordinary restaurant,” Huey Perry recalls. “We unfortunately got caught up in a recession and were only able to keep it alive five years.”