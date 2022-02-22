Editor’s Note: This is the 432nd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
In August 1890, the Continental Powder and Manufacturing Co. purchased 50.25 acres of land at the mouth of Twelve Pole Creek along the Ohio River in a neighborhood that would become known as Westmoreland. The company used the site for construction of a plant that would manufacture gunpowder and other explosives. Continental Powder later was merged into the Phoenix Powder Co.
In their history “The Gates of Westmoreland,” Dr. Willard F. Daniels Jr. and Paul N. Fulks wrote that the powder plant was in operation by early 1891 but from the start was plagued with accidents and explosions.
On Aug. 14, 1891, a building containing about 100 kegs of powder exploded, leaving no trace of the structure or the two employees who were working inside it at the time. On Jan. 25, 1892, eight men were killed in another explosion. At least two other explosions shortly followed, although they apparently caused no deaths or serious injuries.
Prior to the coming of the powder plant, the neighborhood’s children attended a one-room school known as the Washington School. The third explosion at the plant damaged the school building, and the Ceredo Board of Education sued the Phoenix Powder Co. for the cost of repairs.
In an out-of-court settlement, the company bought the school building, demolished it and funded construction of a new school at a safe distance from the powder plant. In an ironic twist, the new school was named for the plant’s manager, F. Laflin Kellogg.
According to Daniels and Fulks, it’s not known when the plant closed, but in 1913 the land was sold and soon subdivided for residential construction.
